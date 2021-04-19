MENU
LIVESTREAM CHL TV ON ALL BROWSERS, iOS, ANDROID & ROKU TV
April 19, 2021

QMJHL unveils the round-robin tournament schedule

QMJHL
QMJHL

As announced yesterday, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, the Moncton Wildcats and the Saint John Sea Dogs will play in a nine-game round-robin tournament. The winner of this competition will be facing off against the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.

Here is the tournament schedule:

Date Time (AT) Away Home Arena
2021-04-20 7:00 PM Moncton Saint John TD Station
2021-04-22 7:00 PM Saint John Acadie-Bathurst K.C. Irving Centre
2021-04-23 7:00 PM Moncton Acadie-Bathurst K.C. Irving Centre
2021-04-24 7:00 PM Saint John Moncton Avenir Centre
2021-04-25 7:00 PM Acadie-Bathurst Saint John TD Station
2021-04-28 7:00 PM Acadie-Bathurst Moncton Avenir Centre
2021-04-30 7:00 PM Saint John Acadie-Bathurst K.C. Irving Centre
2021-05-01 4:00 PM Moncton Acadie-Bathurst K.C. Irving Centre
2021-05-02 4:00 PM Saint John Moncton Avenir Centre
More News
From the Point: CHL President Dan MacKenzie
2 hours ago
Schedule update for the Maritimes Division
4 hours ago
Wheat Kings name Doug Gasper 17th General Manager in franchise history
4 hours ago
WHL announces suspension of team activities for Tri-City Americans
4 hours ago
Ultramar Player of the Week | Ryan Francis (April 19, 2021)
4 hours ago
Western Hockey League statement on COVID-19 testing results
4 hours ago