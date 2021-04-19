QMJHL unveils the round-robin tournament schedule
As announced yesterday, the Acadie-Bathurst Titan, the Moncton Wildcats and the Saint John Sea Dogs will play in a nine-game round-robin tournament. The winner of this competition will be facing off against the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final.
Here is the tournament schedule:
|Date
|Time (AT)
|Away
|Home
|Arena
|2021-04-20
|7:00 PM
|Moncton
|Saint John
|TD Station
|2021-04-22
|7:00 PM
|Saint John
|Acadie-Bathurst
|K.C. Irving Centre
|2021-04-23
|7:00 PM
|Moncton
|Acadie-Bathurst
|K.C. Irving Centre
|2021-04-24
|7:00 PM
|Saint John
|Moncton
|Avenir Centre
|2021-04-25
|7:00 PM
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Saint John
|TD Station
|2021-04-28
|7:00 PM
|Acadie-Bathurst
|Moncton
|Avenir Centre
|2021-04-30
|7:00 PM
|Saint John
|Acadie-Bathurst
|K.C. Irving Centre
|2021-05-01
|4:00 PM
|Moncton
|Acadie-Bathurst
|K.C. Irving Centre
|2021-05-02
|4:00 PM
|Saint John
|Moncton
|Avenir Centre