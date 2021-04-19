Schedule update for the Maritimes Division

With the reopening of the Atlantic bubble delayed until May 3rd, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced today that the regular season in the Maritimes Division will come to an end on Sunday, April 18th.

The Halifax Mooseheads’ and the Cape Breton Eagles’ seasons will officially come to an end on Sunday. They will not take part in the 2021 President Cup Playoffs. The three New Brunswick-based teams will play in a nine-game round-robin tournament with the winner facing off against the Charlottetown Islanders in the Maritimes Division final. The league will determine the format of the round-robin tournament and the schedule in the upcoming days.

The QMJHL President Cup semifinals will group three teams from Quebec and one team from the Maritimes in a single protected environment event. Teams will be seeded based on the 2020-2021 overall standings. The schedule and location of the event will be determined at a later date.