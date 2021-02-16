QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 13)
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 14:
FORWARDS:
- Edouard ST-LAURENT | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-2A, +4
- Milo ROELENS | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-3G-1A, +4
- Cole CORMIER | Quebec Remparts | 2GP-3G-1A, +0
DEFENCEMEN:
- Maxence GUENETTE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-0G-2A, +5
- Noah LAAOUAN | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-1A, +4
GOALTENDER:
- Samuel RICHARD | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, 1.98, .913%