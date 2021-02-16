MENU
February 16, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 13)

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 14:

FORWARDS:

  • Edouard ST-LAURENT | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-2A, +4
  • Milo ROELENS | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-3G-1A, +4
  • Cole CORMIER | Quebec Remparts | 2GP-3G-1A, +0

DEFENCEMEN:

  • Maxence GUENETTE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-0G-2A, +5
  • Noah LAAOUAN | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-1A, +4

GOALTENDER:

  • Samuel RICHARD | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2-0-0-0, 1.98, .913%

Équipe de la semaine-15FEV

