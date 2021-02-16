QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 13)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 14:

FORWARDS:

Edouard ST-LAURENT | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-2A, +4

Milo ROELENS | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 2GP-3G-1A, +4

Cole CORMIER | Quebec Remparts | 2GP-3G-1A, +0

DEFENCEMEN:

Maxence GUENETTE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-0G-2A, +5

Noah LAAOUAN | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-1A, +4

GOALTENDER: