QMJHL Player of the Week: Edouard St-Laurent (Feb. 15)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week is Rouyn-Noranda Huskies winger Edouard St-Laurent. In a pair of games, the 20-year-old from Levis, Quebec scored twice and added a pair of assists while his Huskies went unbeaten.

On Saturday afternoon in the protected environment of Quebec Videotron Center, St-Laurent was a key figure in Rouyn-Noranda’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The fifth-year veteran would assist on a pair of third-period goals before netting the game winner on the powerplay at the 1:10 mark of overtime.

Facing the Rimouski Oceanic on Sunday evening, St-Laurent would open the scoring late in the first period, his third straight game with a tally. He would go on to record a +/- rating of +3 as the Huskies downed the Oceanic by a score of 3-2.

St-Laurent is currently producing at nearly a point-per-game pace this year, with 23 points in 25 games. A first round selection of the Baie-Comeau Drakkar at the 2016 QMJHL Draft, St-Laurent was acquired by Rouyn-Noranda in a trade with the Val-d’Or Foreurs on January 25th.