February 9, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 12)

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 7:

FORWARDS:

  • Luke HENMAN | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-4G-4A, +6
  • William DUFOUR | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 4GP-4G-2A, +1
  • Thomas CASEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-3G-3A, +2

DEFENCEMEN:

  • Christopher MERISIER-ORTIZ | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 4GP-1G-7A, +7
  • Evan NAUSE | Quebec Remparts | 4GP-0G-6A, +1

GOALTENDER:

  • Francesco LAPENNA | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 3-1-0-0, 1.51, .929%, 2BL

Semaine12-Équipe de la semaine

