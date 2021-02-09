QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 12)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending February 7:

FORWARDS:

Luke HENMAN | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 3GP-4G-4A, +6

William DUFOUR | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 4GP-4G-2A, +1

Thomas CASEY | Charlottetown Islanders | 3GP-3G-3A, +2

DEFENCEMEN:

Christopher MERISIER-ORTIZ | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 4GP-1G-7A, +7

Evan NAUSE | Quebec Remparts | 4GP-0G-6A, +1

GOALTENDER: