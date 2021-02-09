MENU
February 9, 2021

$23,850 Raised in 12th Annual Petes Pink in the Rink Campaign

Peterborough Petes
The Canadian Cancer Society, in partnership with the Peterborough Petes, is pleased to announce that the 2021 Pink in the Rink campaign raised $23,850 and counting. This year’s fundraising initiative saw a rebroadcast of the Petes 2020 Pink in the Rink game against the Oshawa Generals on Your TV, in addition to the streaming of a unique opening ceremony, new intermission content, and a wrap-up show.

Although the fundraiser was unable to be executed in its traditional in-game format, the Peterborough and hockey community continued to show support for the Canadian Cancer Society through online donations, the online auction, and purchases of Pink in the Rink merchandise.
The Petes continue to hold the most successful partnership with the Canadian Cancer Society in the OHL and have been able to raise $812,099 for women’s cancer research in 12 years.
