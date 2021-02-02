QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 11)
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending January 31:
FORWARDS:
- Mavrik BOURQUE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-5G-1A, +3
- William ROULEAU | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GPJ-2G-3A, +1
- Charles-Édouard DROUIN | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-3A, +4
DEFENCEMEN:
- Lukas CORMIER | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-1A, +3
- Jordan SPENCE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-1G-2A, +2
GOALTENDER:
- Colten ELLIS | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, 0.50, .982%, 1SO