February 2, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 11)

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending January 31:

FORWARDS:

  • Mavrik BOURQUE | Shawinigan Cataractes | 2GP-5G-1A, +3
  • William ROULEAU | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GPJ-2G-3A, +1
  • Charles-Édouard DROUIN | Rouyn-Noranda Huskies | 2GP-2G-3A, +4

DEFENCEMEN:

  • Lukas CORMIER | Charlottetown Islanders | 2GP-2G-1A, +3
  • Jordan SPENCE | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-1G-2A, +2

GOALTENDER:

  • Colten ELLIS | Charlottetown Islanders | 2-0-0-0, 0.50, .982%, 1SO
