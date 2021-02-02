QMJHL Player of the Week: Mavrik Bourque (Feb. 1)

The latest Ultramar Player of the Week in the QMJHL is Shawinigan Cataractes center Mavrik Bourque. In a pair of games, the 19-year-old from Plessisville, Quebec scored five times and added an assist, propelling the Cataractes to a 2-0-0-0 record.

On Saturday afternoon in Rimouski, Bourque fired home a hat trick by scoring once on the powerplay, once shorthanded and once at even strength, while also chipping in a helper in Shawinigan’s 5-4 victory over the Oceanic. The shorthanded tally, which came midway through the third period, proved to be the game-winner as the Cataractes captain was named first star of the contest.

On Sunday afternoon, Bourque would again be named first star while sniping the deciding goal in a 4-3 overtime triumph over the Oceanic. The third-year veteran would find the back of the net on the powerplay with just eight seconds remaining in the extra stanza. It was the second goal of the game for Bourque, who now has three multi-goal games on the season.

Bourque now sits with an impressive 13 points in just eight games so far this campaign. He was selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft, 30th overall, by the Dallas Stars after compiling 71 points in 49 games last season.