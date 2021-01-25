QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 10)

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending January 24:

FORWARDS :

Mathias LAFERRIÈRE | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-3G-1A, +0

Nathan GAUCHER | Quebec Remparts | 2GP-3G-2A, +2

William DUFOUR | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-1G-3A, +1

DEFENCEMEN :

Tyson HINDS | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-0G-3A, +5

Mavrick GAUTHIER | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-0G-3A, +0

GOALTENDER :