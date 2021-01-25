MENU
January 25, 2021

QMJHL Team of the Week (Week 10)

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has named its Team of the Week for the week ending January 24:

FORWARDS :

  • Mathias LAFERRIÈRE | Blainville-Boisbriand Armada | 2GP-3G-1A, +0
  • Nathan GAUCHER | Quebec Remparts | 2GP-3G-2A, +2
  • William DUFOUR | Drummondville Voltigeurs | 2GP-1G-3A, +1

DEFENCEMEN :

  • Tyson HINDS | Rimouski Océanic | 2GP-0G-3A, +5
  • Mavrick GAUTHIER | Val-d’Or Foreurs | 2GP-0G-3A, +0

GOALTENDER :

  • Samuel HLAVAJ | Sherbrooke Phoenix | 1-0-0-1, 0.96, .966%, 1SO
More News
OHL Mourns the Loss of George Armstrong
12 hours ago
Tigres shut out Cataractes in protected environment play
12 hours ago
Phoenix shuts out Drakkar to record first win of season
13 hours ago
Oceanic's Raska leads the way in comeback win versus Remparts
13 hours ago
Sagueneens' Yanick Jean records 500th career win in defeat of Drakkar
13 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week: Samuel Hlavaj (Jan. 25)
14 hours ago