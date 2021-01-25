OHL Mourns the Loss of George Armstrong

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by the loss of former long-time Toronto Maple Leafs captain, four-time Stanley Cup champion, two-time Memorial Cup winner and Red Tilson Trophy recipient George Armstrong who has passed away at the age of 90.

The native of Skead, Ont. – a community located on the east end of Greater Sudbury, played a record 1,187 games with 296 goals and 417 assists over 21 seasons with the Leafs, including 13 seasons as captain. The right-winger added another 26 goals and 34 assists in 110 playoff games, helping the Leafs win Stanley Cups in 1962, 1963, 1964 and 1967. He also played in seven NHL All-Star Games.

Armstrong was also a highly successful coach in the junior ranks, steering the Toronto Marlboros to Memorial Cup victories in 1973 and 1975 while earning the Matt Leyden Trophy as OHA Coach of the Year in 1972-73.

The Toronto Maple Leafs mourn the passing of George Armstrong, a member of our Maple Leafs family for 75 years. We extend our condolences to George’s wife Betty, their children, grandchildren and the entire Armstrong family. Full Statement: https://t.co/xCNHNn1Zcg pic.twitter.com/F9e9M0ZfSk — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 24, 2021

Known as the Chief, Armstrong was one of the first players of Indigenous descent to play professional hockey. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1975, and was voted No. 12 on the franchise list of 100 greatest Maple Leafs in 2016.

Armstrong was also a humanitarian off the ice, being recognized by the NHL for his charitable efforts in 1969 when he was named the inaugural recipient of the Charlie Conacher Humanitarian Award. He proudly supported programs organized by both Indian and Northern Affairs and non-governmental agencies that aimed to promote positive role models for Indigenous children.

After breaking into the OHA with the Copper Cliff Jr. Redmen in 1946, Armstrong earned both the Red Tilson Trophy as the OHA’s Most Outstanding Player as well as the Eddie Powers Trophy as the league’s top scorer with the Stratford Kroehlers in 1947-48. He’d move to the Toronto Marlboros for the 1948-49 season, rounding out his junior career with 146 points (68-78–146) over 84 games.

Armstrong finished the 1948-49 season with the Marlboros’ senior team at the Allan Cup tournament before returning to them a year later and making it back to win Canada’s Senior A championship, recording 38 points (19-19–38) in 17 tournament games.

Part of the very fabric of the Toronto Maple Leaf organization. Rest In Peace, George. You will be deeply missed. pic.twitter.com/xzLl8CwX4D — Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) January 24, 2021

After a season with the AHL’s Pittsburgh Hornets, Armstrong broke into the NHL with the Maple Leafs on a permanent basis in 1951-52, remaining with the franchise until his retirement in 1970-71 when he moved behind the bench with the OHA’s Toronto Marlboros.

Armstrong spent six seasons coaching his former junior club from 1972-78, winning Memorial Cups overseeing some of the game’s rising stars in 1973 and 1975. He guided the Marlboros to a pair of first place finishes and ranks 31st all-time in OHL coaching wins with an overall record of 206-140-57 in 403 contests.

The 1973 Marlboros overcame the QMJHL’s Quebec Remparts and WHL’s Medicine Hat Tigers at the Montreal Forum. Tournament MVP Mark Howe scored twice and added three assists as Armstrong’s Marlboros defeated Quebec 9-1 in the championship final.

Armstrong hoisted the Memorial Cup once again at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium in 1975 as his club emerged victorious in a three-team affair alongside the WHL’s New Westminster Bruins and QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Beavers. The Marlies prevailed in the final, erasing a 2-0 deficit against New Westminster as John Anderson and Mike Kaszycki scored twice in a 7-3 win.

The Hockey Hall of Fame is saddened to learn of the passing of Honoured Member George Armstrong. We offer our condolences to his family, and friends. pic.twitter.com/1tS9M361ZZ — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) January 24, 2021

Armstrong returned to the NHL ranks as a scout with the Quebec Nordiques following his coaching success in 1978, embarking on a managerial career that included a role as Leafs assistant general manager from 1987-2000 before scouting with the club from 2000-15.

Armstrong’s number 10 hangs from the rafters in Toronto, cementing him as one of the franchise’s all-time greats. He’s survived by his wife Betty and four children.

For more on the life and legacy of George Armstrong, visit nhl.com.