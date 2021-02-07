QMJHL Scholastic Players for the month of January 2021

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proud to highlight the remarkable performance of its student-athletes, both on the ice and at school, during the month of January 2021. This award promotes the excellence and the perseverance of the student-athletes who are an integral part of our league.

The recipients were determined by the academic advisors of the 18 teams, who do an outstanding job of supporting our student-athletes in their educational endeavours while having a significant impact on their lives.

Over the past 12 years, the QMJHL and its teams have supported hundreds of student-athletes who work diligently at excelling in school while they pursue their passion of playing hockey.