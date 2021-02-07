MENU
February 7, 2021

QMJHL Scholastic Players for the month of January 2021

QMJHL

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proud to highlight the remarkable performance of its student-athletes, both on the ice and at school, during the month of January 2021. This award promotes the excellence and the perseverance of the student-athletes who are an integral part of our league.

The recipients were determined by the academic advisors of the 18 teams, who do an outstanding job of supporting our student-athletes in their educational endeavours while having a significant impact on their lives.

Over the past 12 years, the QMJHL and its teams have supported hundreds of student-athletes who work diligently at excelling in school while they pursue their passion of playing hockey.

 

Team Player Program Institution
BAT Julien Bourget Social Science Cégep à distance
BAC Gabriel Belley-Pelletier Social Science Cégep de Baie-Comeau
BLB Brayden Schmitt Grade 11 Northern Pre University
CAP Logan Kelly-Murphy Business Cape Breton University
CHA Noah Laaouan Business UPEI
CHI Christophe Farmer Social Science Cégep de Chicoutimi
DRU Alexis Morin Natural Science Cégep à distance
GAT Mathieu Bizier Natural Science Cégep de l’Outaouais
HAL Brendan Tomilson Commerce Saint Mary’s University
MON Dominic LeBlanc Grade 12 Polyvalente Louis-J. Robichaud
QUE Gabriel Montreuil Social Science Cégep à distance
RIM Philippe Casault Computing and information systems Athabasca University
ROU Carter Murchison Grade 11 Charles P. Allen High School
SNB Josh Lawrence Arts UNB
SHA Angus Booth Secondary 5 Académie les Estacades
SHE Maxime Blanchard Non-Program Student Ottawa University
VDO Mavrick Gauthier Social Science Cégep à distance
VIC Conor Frenette Natural Science Cégep de Victoriaville
More News
HIGHLIGHTS: Armada 8 vs. Phoenix 2
10 hours ago
Protected Environments | Game Day in Drummondville
10 hours ago
QMJHL Top 10 | The nicest saves of January 2021!
10 hours ago
WHL Alumni – In Search of Stanley: Seth Jones & Oliver Bjorkstrand
10 hours ago
Calgary Hitmen to play 2020-21 WHL season on Tsuut'ina Nation
10 hours ago
166 Past and Present OHL Players on AHL Opening Night Rosters
10 hours ago