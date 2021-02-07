QMJHL Scholastic Players for the month of January 2021
The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League is proud to highlight the remarkable performance of its student-athletes, both on the ice and at school, during the month of January 2021. This award promotes the excellence and the perseverance of the student-athletes who are an integral part of our league.
The recipients were determined by the academic advisors of the 18 teams, who do an outstanding job of supporting our student-athletes in their educational endeavours while having a significant impact on their lives.
Over the past 12 years, the QMJHL and its teams have supported hundreds of student-athletes who work diligently at excelling in school while they pursue their passion of playing hockey.
|Team
|Player
|Program
|Institution
|BAT
|Julien Bourget
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|BAC
|Gabriel Belley-Pelletier
|Social Science
|Cégep de Baie-Comeau
|BLB
|Brayden Schmitt
|Grade 11
|Northern Pre University
|CAP
|Logan Kelly-Murphy
|Business
|Cape Breton University
|CHA
|Noah Laaouan
|Business
|UPEI
|CHI
|Christophe Farmer
|Social Science
|Cégep de Chicoutimi
|DRU
|Alexis Morin
|Natural Science
|Cégep à distance
|GAT
|Mathieu Bizier
|Natural Science
|Cégep de l’Outaouais
|HAL
|Brendan Tomilson
|Commerce
|Saint Mary’s University
|MON
|Dominic LeBlanc
|Grade 12
|Polyvalente Louis-J. Robichaud
|QUE
|Gabriel Montreuil
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|RIM
|Philippe Casault
|Computing and information systems
|Athabasca University
|ROU
|Carter Murchison
|Grade 11
|Charles P. Allen High School
|SNB
|Josh Lawrence
|Arts
|UNB
|SHA
|Angus Booth
|Secondary 5
|Académie les Estacades
|SHE
|Maxime Blanchard
|Non-Program Student
|Ottawa University
|VDO
|Mavrick Gauthier
|Social Science
|Cégep à distance
|VIC
|Conor Frenette
|Natural Science
|Cégep de Victoriaville