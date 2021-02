166 Past and Present OHL Players on AHL Opening Night Rosters

A total of 166 past and present OHL players were included on American Hockey League Opening Night rosters for the 2020-21 season, a figure that includes 71 that competed in the Ontario Hockey League during the 2019-20 season.

Much like the OHL’s 2019-20 season, the AHL’s campaign was halted prematurely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, 2020, wrapping up without a Calder Cup champion being recognized. The league’s 85th season gets underway today, with re-aligned divisions and a few less clubs as the reigning first place Milwaukee Admirals opted out of the campaign along with the 2019 Calder Cup champion Charlotte Checkers and the Springfield Thunderbirds. Additionally, the San Antonio Rampage franchise has re-located to Henderson, Nevada, where they’ll play as the Henderson Silver Knights, top affiliate of the nearby Vegas Golden Knights.

Puck drop in the AHL’s Canadian Division that includes the Belleville Senators, Toronto Marlies, Manitoba Moose, Laval Rocket and Stockton Heat (playing out of Calgary), will take place on a date still to be determined.

The Ontario Reign, top affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings, currently leads the AHL with 10 OHL graduates on its roster followed by the Binghamton Devils (NJ), Syracuse Crunch (TB/FLA) and Texas Stars (DAL) with nine apiece.

The Soo Greyhounds lead OHL clubs with 16 past and present players on the list followed by the London Knights with 15, the Saginaw Spirit with 14 and the Kitchener Rangers, Ottawa 67’s and Owen Sound Attack each with 11.

With the OHL’s 2020-21 regular season currently delayed, a total of 29 players born in 2001 or younger are included on AHL Opening Night rosters.

OHL Graduates Included on AHL Opening Night Rosters:

Graduating team listed in brackets

* – competed in OHL during 2019-20 season

^ – 2001-born or younger

Bakersfield Condors [Edmonton] (4):

Seth Griffith (London Knights), Ryan McLeod (Saginaw Spirit), Markus Niemelainen (Saginaw Spirit), Alan Quine (Belleville Bulls)

Belleville Senators [Ottawa] (5):

Cedrick Andree (Ottawa 67’s)*, Logan Brown (Kitchener Rangers), Cole Cassels (Oshawa Generals), Alex Formenton (London Knights), Jack Kopacka (Soo Greyhounds), Zach Magwood (Barrie Colts)

Binghamton Devils [New Jersey] (9):

Jeremy Brodeur (Oshawa Generals), Evan Cormier (Saginaw Spirit), Josh Jacobs (Sarnia Sting), Nikita Okhotyuk (Ottawa 67’s)*, Nate Schnarr (Guelph Storm), Marian Studenic (Hamilton Bulldogs), Ben Thomson (North Bay Battalion), Michael Vukojevic (Kitchener Rangers)*^, Colton White (Soo Greyhounds)

Bridgeport Sound Tigers [NY Islanders] (8):

Ken Appleby (Oshawa Generals), Cole Coskey (Saginaw Spirit)*, Blade Jenkins (Saginaw Spirit)*, Tom Kuhnhackl (Niagara IceDogs), Kyle MacLean (Oshawa Generals)*, Brett Neumann (Oshawa Generals)*, Mitchell Vande Sompel (London Knights), Bode Wilde (Saginaw Spirit)*

Chicago Wolves [Carolina/Nashville] (6):

Jeremy Helvig (Kingston Frontenacs), Joey Keane (London Knights), D.J. King (Saginaw Spirit)*, Jamieson Rees (Sarnia Sting)*^, Ryan Suzuki (Saginaw Spirit)*^, Philip Tomasino (Oshawa Generals)*^

Cleveland Monsters [Columbus] (8):

Tyler Angle (Windsor Spitfires)*, Ryan MacInnis (Kitchener Rangers), Luke Moncada (North Bay Battalion)*, Cliff Pu (Kingston Frontenacs), Thomas Schemitsch (Owen Sound Attack), Justin Scott (Barrie Colts), Kole Sherwood (Kitchener Rangers), Matthew Struthers (Owen Sound Attack)*

Colorado Eagles [Colorado] (3):

Travis Barron (Ottawa 67’s), Jean-Luc Foudy (Windsor Spitfires)*^, Keaton Middleton (Saginaw Spirit)

Grand Rapids Griffins [Detroit] (2):

Brian Lashoff (Kingston Frontenacs), Donovan Sebrango (Kitchener Rangers)*^

Hartford Wolf Pack [NY Rangers] (5):

Brandon Crawley (London Knights), Will Cuylle (Windsor Spitfires)*^, Tim Gettinger (Soo Greyhounds), Darren Raddysh (Erie Otters), Patrick Sieloff (Windsor Spitfires)

Henderson Silver Knights [Vegas] (5):

Connor Corcoran (Windsor Spitfires)*, Paul Cotter (London Knights), Ben Jones (Niagara IceDogs), Ryan Murphy (Kitchener Rangers), Mason Primeau (North Bay Battalion)*^

Hershey Bears [Washington] (2):

Kody Clark (Ottawa 67’s), Connor McMichael (London Knights)*^

Iowa Wild [Minnesota] (7):

Joseph Cramarossa (Belleville Bulls), Damien Giroux (Saginaw Spirit)*, Fedor Gordeev (Guelph Storm)*, Hunter Jones (Peterborough Petes)*, Ivan Lodnia (Niagara IceDogs)*, Ryan O’Rourke (Soo Greyhounds)*^, Dmitry Sokolov (Barrie Colts)

Laval Rocket [Montreal] (8):

Joseph Blandisi (Barrie Colts), Liam Hawel (Kitchener Rangers)*, Cam Hillis (Guelph Storm)*, Jacob LeGuerrier (Soo Greyhounds)*, Michael McNiven (Owen Sound Attack), Jan Mysak (Hamilton Bulldogs)*^, Hayden Verbeek (Soo Greyhounds), Michael Pezzetta (Sarnia Sting)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms [Philadelphia] (8):

Chris Bigras (Owen Sound Attack), Tyson Foerster (Barrie Colts)*^, Mason Millman (Saginaw Spirit)*^, Cal O’Reilly (Windsor Spitfires), Matthew Strome (Hamilton Bulldogs), Maksim Sushko (Owen Sound Attack), Garrett Wilson (Owen Sound Attack), Zayde Wisdom (Kingston Frontenacs)*^

Manitoba Moose [Winnipeg/Vancouver] (7):

Trent Bourque (Owen Sound Attack), Declan Chisholm (Peterborough Petes)*, Tyler Graovac (Belleville Bulls), Victor Hadfield (Barrie Colts)*, Brent Pedersen (Oshawa Generals), Arturs Silovs (Barrie Colts)*^, Nathan Todd (Ottawa 67’s)

Ontario Reign [Los Angeles] (10):

Quinton Byfield (Sudbury Wolves)*^, Aidan Dudas (Owen Sound Attack)*, Sean Durzi (Guelph Storm), Cameron Gaunce (Mississauga St. Michael’s Majors), Arthur Kaliyev (Hamilton Bulldogs)*^, Jacob Moverare (Mississauga Steelheads), Markus Phillips (London Knights)*, Drake Rymsha (Sarnia Sting), Akil Thomas (Peterborough Petes)*, Matthew Villalta (Soo Greyhounds)

Providence Bruins [Boston] (2):

Brady Lyle (Owen Sound Attack)*, Zach Senyshyn (Soo Greyhounds)

Rochester Americans [Buffalo] (7):

Dylan Blujus (North Bay Battalion), Remi Elie (Erie Otters), Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (Sudbury Wolves), Michael Houser (London Knights), Matej Pekar (Sudbury Wolves)*, Jack Quinn (Ottawa 67’s)*^, Dalton Smith (Ottawa 67’s)

Rockford IceHogs [Chicago] (4):

D.J. Busdeker (Saginaw Spirit)*, Isaak Phillips (Sudbury Wolves)*^, Alec Regula (London Knights)*, Chad Yetman (Erie Otters)*

San Diego Gulls [Anaheim] (4):

Sam Carrick (Brampton Battalion), Trevor Carrick (Sudbury Wolves), Jamie Drysdale (Erie Otters)*^, Jacob Perreault (Sarnia Sting)*^

San Jose Barracuda [San Jose] (5):

Brandon Coe (North Bay Battalion)*^, Zach Gallant (Peterborough Petes)*, Joseph Garreffa (Ottawa 67’s)*, Ryan Merkley (London Knights)*, Jacob Middleton (Ottawa 67’s)

Stockton Heat [Calgary] (3):

Zach Leslie (Guelph Storm), Brett Ritchie (Niagara IceDogs), Adam Ruzicka (Sudbury Wolves)

Syracuse Crunch [Tampa Bay/Florida] (9):

Sean Day (Kingston Frontenacs), Tyler Johnson (Soo Greyhounds), Boris Katchouk (Soo Greyhounds), Declan McDonnell (Kitchener Rangers)*^, Taylor Raddysh (Soo Greyhounds), Serron Noel (Kitchener Rangers)*^, Cole Schwindt (Mississauga Steelheads)*^, Riley Stillman (Hamilton Bulldogs), Clint Windsor (Ottawa 67’s)

Texas Stars [Dallas] (9):

Nick Baptiste (Erie Otters), Riley Damiani (Kitchener Rangers)*, Tye Felhaber (Ottawa 67’s), Ben Gleason (Hamilton Bulldogs), Thomas Harley (Mississauga Steelheads)*^, Adam Mascherin (Kitchener Rangers), Nick Moutrey (Saginaw Spirit), Nicholas Porco (Barrie Colts)*^, Antonio Stranges (London Knights)*^

Toronto Marlies [Toronto] (7):

Justin Brazeau (North Bay Battalion), Richard Clune (Barrie Colts), Andrew D’Agostini (Peterborough Petes), Tyler Gaudet (Soo Greyhounds), Mac Hollowell (Soo Greyhounds), Riley McCourt (Flint Firebirds)*, Scott Sabourin (Oshawa Generals)

Tucson Roadrunners [Arizona] (8):

Michael Bunting (Soo Greyhounds), Cam Dineen (Sarnia Sting), Kevin Hancock (London Knights), Jan Jenik (Hamilton Bulldogs)*, Ryan McGregor (Sarnia Sting)*, Ivan Prosvetov (Saginaw Spirit), Jalen Smereck (Flint Firebirds), Blake Speers (Soo Greyhounds)

Utica Comets [Vancouver/St. Louis] (4):

Mitch Eliot (Sarnia Sting), Jonah Gadjovich (Owen Sound Attack), Tyler Tucker (Flint Firebirds)*, Josh Wesley (Niagara IceDogs)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins [Pittsburgh] (6):

Brett Brochu (London Knights)*^, Jack Duff (Erie Otters)*, Jonathan Gruden (London Knights)*, Zach Nastasiuk (Owen Sound Attack), Sam Miletic (Niagara IceDogs), Jordan Nolan (Soo Greyhounds)

For news and updates on the American Hockey League, visit theahl.com.