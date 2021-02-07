Calgary Hitmen to play 2020-21 WHL season on Tsuut’ina Nation

The Calgary Hitmen Hockey Club today announced the Seven Chiefs Sportsplex on Tsuut’ina Nation will be the home of Hitmen Hockey for the 2020-21 WHL season.

The temporary move out of the Saddledome is required in accordance with NHL and AHL COVID-19 protocols governing both the Calgary Flames and Stockton Heat.

“We would like to thank Tsuut’ina Chief and Council in working with us to use their facilities and are excited and honored to call the state-of-the-art Seven Chiefs Sportsplex our home away from home for the next four months,” said Mike Moore, Hitmen Vice President and Alternate Governor. “To limit the number of close contacts for both our billet families and players alike, our players will be housed at the Grey Eagle Resort. We are forever grateful for the understanding and support of our billets and fans through these challenging times and look forward to having them back at the Scotiabank Saddledome for the 2021-22 season.”

Last week, the Western Hockey League received approval from the province and Alberta Health allowing for a 24-game regular season schedule for all five Alberta-based Central Division teams beginning February 26. The Hitmen will receive an opening weekend bye and will begin play on Friday, March 5. Hitmen players will report to Calgary on February 13 and will continue with AHS protocols including a quarantine and training camp period leading up to regular season play.

As the league returns to play in Alberta, no spectators will be permitted to enter WHL facilities.