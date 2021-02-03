QMJHL announces Players of the Month for January

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced its Players of the Month for January:

FORWARD OF THE MONTH

Mathias Laferriere – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 4GP, 5G, 3A, 8Pts

Since returning to the team he started his QMJHL career with last fall, Mathias Laferriere has helped propel the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada to the upper tier of the league standings. The first month of the new year saw the 20-year-old from Montreal record a pair of three-point games, including a two-goal, one assist effort on January 22nd against Rimouski, the first game for both him and the Armada in nearly two months. Laferriere has also scored in every game since the resumption of the season, including three powerplay tallies.

All told, Laferriere has posted 15 points in ten games entering February. A 2018 draft choice of the St. Louis Blues, the overage center has been held off the scoresheet just once so far this campaign.

Honorable Mention

Mavrik Bourque – Shawinigan Cataractes – 4GP, 5G, 2A, 7Pts

Need a game winning goal? Give Mavrik Bourque a call! The 2020 Dallas Stars first rounder potted the winner in consecutive games to close out the month. The Cataractes captain has produced 13 points in just eight games so far this season, including four multi-point outings.

_

DEFENSEMAN OF THE MONTH

Tyson Hinds – Rimouski Oceanic – 4GP, 1G, 4A, 5Pts

Tyson Hinds was welcomed into the Oceanic fold after a trade with Shawinigan in early January. Hinds has, in turn, made himself right at home. The 17-year-old from Gatineau registered points in three straight games to start his career in Rimouski, including back-to-back multi-point contests against Quebec and his old Cataractes teammates on January 24th and 30th, respectively. In addition, the second-year rearguard has racked up an impressive +8 rating during his first four games with the Oceanic.

A second-round selection of the Cataractes at the 2019 QMJHL Draft, Hinds was one of the prospects ranked on the latest NHL Central Scouting Players to Watch list, published in late January.

Honorable Mention

Miguel Tourigny – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 4GP, 2G, 3A, 5Pts

Tourigny picked up right where he left off in 2020 by contributing to the success of the Armada in all zones. With points in four straight games since play resumed, the third-year blueliner ends January tied for fifth in scoring among defensemen with 16 points in 12 games.

_

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Viljami Marjala – Quebec Remparts – 4GP, 1G, 7A, 8Pts

For the Quebec Remparts, all eyes are on the future. For Viljami Marjala, that future is now. The native of Oulu, Finland, who turned 18 last week, has been on fire since the league’s return to play in late January, ending the month with three straight multi-point games including a three-assist night on January 24th against Rimouski. His strong play has helped the Remparts earn three of four victories during the past month.

Marjala, selected 14th overall by the Remparts during the 2020 CHL Import Draft, enters the month of February tied for third in rookie scoring in the league with 13 points in ten games.

Honorable Mention

Pier-Olivier Roy – Victoriaville Tigres – 4GP, 1G, 2A, 3Pts

The Victoriaville Tigres started the 2021 portion of their schedule with back-to-back shutout wins. Defenseman Pier-Olivier Roy, the seventh overall section in the 2020 QMJHL Draft, played a critical role in those performances. He also pitched in offensively, recording his first career goal in the “Q” on January 31st against Chicoutimi.

_

GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Colten Ellis – Charlottetown Islanders – 2-0-0-0, 0.50 GAA, .982 SV%, 1 SO

Wherever he goes, winning seems to follow Colten Ellis. The latest beneficiary for the netminder’s winning ways is Charlottetown, where the 20-year-old from Whycocomagh, Nova Scotia started the new year in style. On January 29th, he appeared between the pipes for the first time in two and a half months. By the time the night was over, he had made the 21 saves and the Isles had a 2-0 shutout victory over Cape Breton. Two days later, he kicked aside 35 shots to deliver a 5-1 victory over the Mooseheads in Halifax.

The victory over the Eagles represented the 13th shutout of Ellis’ outstanding major junior career, tied for seventh best all-time. The current league leader in wins, goals against average and save percentage, Ellis has started the year with 11 straight triumphs, just one shy of tying the QMJHL record originally set 48 years ago.

Honorable Mention

Lucas Fitzpatrick – Baie-Comeau Drakkar – 0-2-0-1, 2.30 GAA, .941 SV%

If anyone deserved a victory last month, it was Lucas Fitzpatrick. The fourth-year netminder allowed two or fewer goals in three of four starts despite facing 30 or more shots in each of those contests, including an impressive 49-save outing against Chicoutimi on January 24th.