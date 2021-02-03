MENU
February 3, 2021

QMJHL provides update for protected environment event in Chicoutimi

QMJHL

Following yesterday’s announcement of a positive COVID-19 case among the Victoriaville Tigres’ players, the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League announced an update on the protected environment event in Chicoutimi.

After another wave of COVID-19 testing of Tigres’ players and staff yesterday morning, a total of four active cases have been diagnosed. As announced in a press release late yesterday, the players and staff have now been placed in isolation for a period of 14 days.

The League also announced that the Chicoutimi Saguenéens, who played the Tigres twice last weekend, have now been placed in isolation for 14 days. However, this is done as a preventive measure since no positive cases have been identified at this point among players and staff.

Schedule changes

Game #151, Val-d’Or at Gatineau, originally scheduled for February 7, is now scheduled tonight, February 3, at 7pm ET.

All the other games scheduled in the protected environment event in Chicoutimi are postponed. The event ends tonight with Game 151.

More News
Kia CHL Top-10 Spotlight: Titan ready to make ascent
13 hours ago
QMJHL announces Players of the Month for January
16 hours ago
Sting's Namestnikov eager to follow in brother's footsteps
18 hours ago
Rochette's three-point night powers Remparts to 4-2 win over Oceanic
18 hours ago
Protected Environments | Behind the scenes in Drummondville
18 hours ago
Bulldogs' Kaliyev scores in NHL debut
18 hours ago