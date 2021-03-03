QMJHL Players of the Month | February 2021

The Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has announced its Players of the Month for February:

FORWARD OF THE MONTH

Thomas Casey – Charlottetown Islanders – 9GP, 9G, 14A, 23Pts

The Charlottetown Islanders lead the league in goals scored by a sizeable margin and hometown hero Thomas Casey has played a key factor in that development. The 20-year-old registered a point in each of the nine February games he played in, including multiple points in seven of those contests. On February 17th and 20th, against Halifax and Cape Breton, respectively, the fourth-year veteran enjoyed a pair of four-point games.

Held off the scoresheet just twice so far this campaign, Casey sits second in the league scoring derby. His 49 points, produced in just 25 games, already represent a new career high for the 2019 Detroit Red Wings training camp invitee.

Honorable Mention

Cedric Desruisseaux – Charlottetown Islanders – 9GP, 9G, 12A, 21Pts

The only player separating Casey from the “Q” scoring lead is his linemate, Cedric Desruisseaux. The 20-year-old from Victoriaville, Quebec, who has also posted career highs in goals (28) and points (51) through 25 games, is on a 10-game point streak of his own, highlighted by a career-best five-point night against Halifax back on February 17th.

DEFENCEMAN OF THE MONTH

Nathan Larose – Cape Breton Eagles – 7GP, 5G, 4A, 9Pts

The second-highest scoring blueliner in the league this campaign, Nathan Larose continues to lead the charge from the backend for a run-and-gun Eagles squad. February saw the 20-year-old from Mirabel, Quebec record points in six of seven games, goals in five contests and three multi-point efforts. February 21st saw the veteran defenseman score the game-winner, add an assist and register a season best +3 rating in a victory over the Eagles’ provincial rivals from Halifax.

Larose has found the back of the net 15 times in just 24 games, just two tallies removed from his career high set in 51 games last year. He was invited to NHL training camp with the St. Louis Blues in 2019.

Honorable Mention

Miguel Tourigny – Blainville-Boisbriand Armada – 9GP, 3G, 6A, 9Pts

Tourigny takes home honorable mention accolades for the second straight month after registering multi-point contests on three occasions in February to go along with an impressive +9 rating. His four-point game against Rouyn-Noranda on February 4th represented a new career best for the third-year blueliner.

ROOKIE OF THE MONTH

Evan Nause – Quebec Remparts – 10GP, 0G, 10A, 10Pts

Making an impact as a 17-year-old defenseman is a tall task for most but Evan Nause is willingly accepting that challenge. The White Rock, BC native came alive in the early part of the month, posting multi-point outings in four of five games between February 4-13. This included a three-assist performance, the first of his young career, against Baie-Comeau on the 7th. All the while, he’s gained a foothold with a Remparts defence corps that sits in the top half of the league in fewest goals allowed.

Nause was selected fifth overall by the Remparts at the 2020 QMJHL Draft following a strong showing with the USHL’s Sioux Falls Stampede last season.

Honorable Mention

Lorenzo Canonica – Shawinigan Cataractes – 10GP, 4G, 5A, 9Pts

Canonica has been a valuable part of a strong Cataractes lineup since making his debut following his showing with Team Switzerland at the 2021 IIHF World Junior Championship. February saw the 17-year-old post a trio of multi-point contests to go with a +7 rating.

GOALTENDER OF THE MONTH

Alexis Shank – Chicoutimi Sagueneens – 3-0-0-1, 0,98 GAA, .953 SV%, 1 SO

Alexis Shank is putting the finishing touches on a solid junior career. The 21-year-old Laval, Quebec native has yet to lose in regulation in 2021 while also riding a three-game win streak entering the month of March. On February 27th, the fourth-year veteran steered aside 16 shots against Quebec for his 11th career shutout, two shy of the Sags’ franchise record set by Christopher Gibson from 2009-13.

A fourth-round selection of the Sagueneens at 2016 QMJHL Draft, Shank currently leads the league in GAA (1.84) and save percentage (.925%).

Honorable Mention

Colten Ellis – Charlottetown Islanders – 5-1-0-0, 1.68 GAA, .921 Sv%, 3 SO

It’s been a banner year for the 20-year-old from Antigonish, Nova Scotia. Currently the league leader in wins (16) and shutouts (5), Ellis sits with 16 career whitewashes, just one behind Philippe Cadorette’s league record. Not to be outdone, the fourth-year veteran began March by signing an entry-level contract with the St. Louis Blues.