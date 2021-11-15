QMJHL Player of the Week | Vincent Sévigny (November 15, 2021)

The latest QMJHL Player of the Week is Victoriaville Tigres defenseman Vincent Sevigny. In three games, all on the road, the 20-year-old from Quebec, Quebec scored twice and added six assists while the Tigres went 2-0-1-0 on the week.

On Thursday night in Gatineau, Sevigny played a pivotal role in his club’s 6-3 triumph over the Olympiques. His two-goal, three-assist performance helped the Tigres erase deficits of 2-0 and 3-1 in the outing. The five-point outing represents a single-game personal best for Sevigny, who was named the third star of the night.

On Saturday evening in Val-d’Or, Sevigny assisted on the eventual game winning and insurance tallies, while also recording a rating of +3 in the Tigres’ 4-0 whitewash of the Foreurs. Once again, the fourth-year veteran would be named third star of the game.

On Sunday afternoon in Rouyn-Noranda, Sevigny picked up an assist on Victoriaville’s first goal of the contest with just under four minutes remaining in the first period. Though the Huskies would go on to post a 4-3 overtime victory, it represented the fourth time in five games the Tigres earned at least one point.

A second-round selection of the Tigres at the 2017 QMJHL Draft, Sevigny’s big week leaves him with 11 points in 13 games this season. A key piece on the Tigres’ blue line, he posted 10 points in 19 postseason games last year as his club captured the 2021 President Cup.

