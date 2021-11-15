MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
November 15, 2021

Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 7

QMJHL

 

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 8 to 14, 2021.

_

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

GOALTENDER:

Équipe de la semaine-Semaine 7

_

2021-2022 Videotron Team of the Week:

Week 1 | Sep. 30 – Oct. 3, 2021
Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10, 2021
Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17, 2021
Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24, 2021
Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31, 2021
Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7, 2021
Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14, 2021

 

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
Knights' Antonio Stranges Named OHL Player of the Week
3 hours ago
Battalion's Joe Vrbetic Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
3 hours ago
QMJHL Player of the Week | Vincent Sévigny (November 15, 2021)
3 hours ago
Ducks prospect Alexander named WHL Goaltender of the Week
3 hours ago
ICE forward Savoie named WHL Player of the Week
3 hours ago
CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Knights vs. Sting
5 hours ago