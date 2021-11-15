Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 7

Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 8 to 14, 2021.

FORWARDS:

DEFENSEMEN:

Vincent SÉVIGNY | Tigres | Victoriaville | 3GP-2G-6A, +4

Tyson HINDS | Océanic | Rimouski | 2GP-2G-2A, +3

GOALTENDER:

Francesco LAPENNA | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 1-0-0-1, 0.931%, 2.88

