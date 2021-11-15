Videotron Team of the Week | 2021-2022 | Week 7
Here are the QMJHL players who earned their spot on the Videotron Team of the Week for the period ranging from November 8 to 14, 2021.
FORWARDS:
- Tommy CORMIER | Tigres | Victoriaville | 3GP-2G-6A, +2
- Xavier PARENT | Phœnix | Sherbrooke | 3GP-5G-2A, +4
- Elliot DESNOYERS | Mooseheads | Halifax | 3GP-3G-5A, +3
DEFENSEMEN:
- Vincent SÉVIGNY | Tigres | Victoriaville | 3GP-2G-6A, +4
- Tyson HINDS | Océanic | Rimouski | 2GP-2G-2A, +3
GOALTENDER:
- Francesco LAPENNA | Voltigeurs | Drummondville | 1-0-0-1, 0.931%, 2.88
