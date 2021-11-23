QMJHL Player of the Week | Olivier Adam (November 22, 2021)

The latest recipient of QMJHL Player of the Week honors is Baie-Comeau Drakkar goaltender Olivier Adam. In a pair of outings, the 19-year-old from Drummondville, Quebec went 2-0-0-0 with a 0.50 GAA and a save percentage of .980% as the Drakkar were unbeaten on the week.

On Friday night at home, Adam turned aside 25 shots, including 11 of 12 in the second period, to lead the Drakkar to a 4-1 victory over the Drummondville Voltigeurs. The third-year veteran was named the game’s second star.

Back at home on Sunday afternoon, Adam not only made it three wins in a row for both the Drakkar and himself personally, he did it in style, notching his second shutout of the season in a 5-0 whitewash of the Cape Breton Eagles. This time, the stingy backstop made 23 saves, including 13 in the first period alone. Once again, Adam was chosen as second star of the contest.

Adam was acquired by the Drakkar from the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada during the 2021 QMJHL Draft weekend in June. The veteran netminder, who attended NHL training camp as an invitee of the Florida Panthers earlier this season, currently sits fourth in the QMJHL in both GAA (2.60) and save percentage (.914%).

_

2021-2022 QMJHL Player of the Week:

Week 1 | Nov. 30 – Oct. 3 : Bennett MacArthur (Titan | Acadie-Bathurst)

Week 2 | Oct. 4 – Oct. 10 : Xavier Parent (Phoenix | Sherbrooke)

Week 3 | Oct. 11 – Oct. 17 : Félix Lafrance (Saguenéens | Chicoutimi)

Week 4 | Oct. 18 – Oct. 24 : Lukas Cormier (Islanders | Charlottetown)

Week 5 | Oct. 25 – Oct. 31 : Xavier Bourgault (Cataractes | Shawinigan)

Week 6 | Nov. 1 – Nov. 7 : Justin Côté (Voltigeurs | Drummondville)

Week 7 | Nov. 8 – Nov. 14 : Vincent Sévigny (Tigres | Victoriaville)

Week 8 | Nov. 15 – Nov. 21 : Olivier Adam (Drakkar | Baie-Comeau)