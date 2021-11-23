Sting’s Ben Gaudreau Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

The Ontario Hockey League today announced that San Jose Sharks prospect Ben Gaudreau of the Sarnia Sting is the OHL Goaltender of the Week with a record of 2-0-1-0, a 1.97 goals-against average, .942 save percentage and one shutout.

Gaudreau stopped 97 of the 103 shots he faced to help the Sting continue to reverse a slow start to the season. He earned first star honours with 36 saves on Tuesday as Sarnia defeated the CHL’s third-ranked London Knights 4-2 on home ice. Gaudreau was back in the crease on Saturday in Guelph, helping the Sting earn a point despite being outshot with 35 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Storm. He logged another first star performance on Sunday, earning his first career OHL shutout with 26 saves as the Sting blanked the visiting Owen Sound Attack 4-0.

An 18-year-old native of Corbeil, Ont., Gaudreau owns a 5-2-3-0 record with a 2.98 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and one shutout through 10 games this season. The 6-foot-2, 172Ib. third round (81st overall) pick of the San Jose Sharks this past summer starred for Canada’s gold medal-winning National Under-18 Team this past May in Frisco, Texas. He was Sarnia’s first round (7th overall) pick in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection, the highest-selected goaltender in Sting franchise history.

Also considered for the award this week were a pair of recent award recipients in Roman Basran of the Mississauga Steelheads and Montreal Canadiens prospect Joe Vrbetic of the North Bay Battalion. Basran went 2-0-0-0 with a 1.00 goals-against average and .964 save percentage including a shutout as the Steelheads continued their hot streak. Last week’s Goaltender of the Week, Vrbetic was also 2-0-0-0, posting a 1.50 goals-against average and .939 save percentage with one shutout, carrying over a shutout streak that concluded at a length of 203 minutes and four seconds in a win on Sunday.

2021-22 OHL Goaltenders of the Week – Regular Season:

Nov. 15 – Nov. 21: Ben Gaudreau (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 8 – Nov. 14: Joe Vrbetic (North Bay Battalion

Nov. 1 – Nov. 7: Roman Basran (Mississauga Steelheads)

Oct. 25 – Oct. 31: Patrick Leaver (Oshawa Generals)

Oct. 18 – Oct. 24: Jacob Oster (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 11 – Oct. 17: Brett Brochu (London Knights)

Oct. 4 – Oct. 10: Tucker Tynan (Niagara IceDogs)