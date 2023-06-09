QMJHL announces the addition of new sanctions for fighting

The Commissioner of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Mario Cecchini, announced this morning new sanctions to prevent fighting, as voted by the league’s Members Assembly during its meeting back on March 6.

It was this same Assembly that ratified the new sanctions presented by the Commissioner’s Office this morning. The new version of the regulations has been worked on in recent weeks by a committee made up of General Managers, Owners, and the Office of the Commissioner’s staff. Several discussions with Quebec’s Minister of Sport, Isabelle Charest, were held before coming to this final version.

Here are the main points that were approved by the league’s Members:

1. Addition of a game misconduct penalty for any player involved in a fight;

2. Addition of an automatic one-game suspension for any player declared the instigator of a fight;

3. Addition of a minimum two-game automatic suspension for any player identified as the aggressor;

4. In addition to the game misconduct, an automatic one-game suspension will be imposed once a player has reached his second fight, rather than his third.

COMPLETE TABLE OF NEW SANCTIONS FOR FIGHTING

The Commissioner’s Office is confident that these new regulations will further discourage QMJHL players from engaging in fights. This is another important step taken by the QMJHL to provide players with a safe environment.

Addition of tablets and new cameras

The Members’ Assembly also approved the addition of tablets to penalty boxes, so that officials can review various sequences during the game. New cameras, located above both blue lines, will also be added to provide better angles for quicker decision-making in offside situations.