February 12, 2020

Playoff Picture: Oil Kings advance to postseason for second year running

playoff picture

 

The Edmonton Oil Kings are off to the dance.

For the ninth time in franchise history, the Oil Kings have advanced to the postseason and will look to build on last year’s showing where the club bowed out in the Eastern Conference Final after entering the playoffs as the Central Division champion.

Led by key contributors including veteran forward Riley Sawchuk, 2020 NHL Draft hopeful Jake Neighbours, and New York Rangers prospect Matthew Robertson, the Oil Kings are the second squad from the WHL to punch their ticket to the postseason following the Portland Winterhawks, in addition to the fourth team across the circuit with the OHL’s Ottawa 67’s and QMJHL’s Sherbrooke Phoenix already advancing.

The Oil Kings clinched their spot after the rival Medicine Hat Tigers defeated the Regina Pats in regulation in Tuesday. Edmonton currently stands atop the Central Division with a 35-8-6-3 showing and 79 points.

Founded in 2006, the Oil Kings are two-time Ed Chynoweth Cup champions, while in 2014 the club also added a Memorial Cup title to its trophy case.

