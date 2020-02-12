MENU
February 12, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 21

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 21 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w21-top 10 graphic

The Week 21 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (3) Portland Winterhawks, (4) Edmonton Oil Kings, (5) Moncton Wildcats, (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (7) Everett Silvertips, (8) Kitchener Rangers, (9) London Knights, and (10) Lethbridge Hurricanes, with honourable mention to the Cape Breton Eagles, Rimouski Oceanic, and Saginaw Spirit.

