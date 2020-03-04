Playoff Picture: Cataractes become QMJHL’s 10th team to secure spot

The Shawinigan Cataractes are the latest team to punch their ticket to the playoffs following Tuesday’s 5-2 victory over the Val-d’Or Foreurs.

Headlined by 2020 NHL Draft hopefuls including second-year centre Mavrik Bourque and freshman forward Vasily Ponomarev, the Cataractes currently sit third place in the QMJHL’s Central Division owning a 29-29-2-0 record and 60 points, helped in part by the squad picking up at least one point in all five of its most recent appearances.

Winners of the 2012 Memorial Cup, the Cataractes return to the postseason for the sixth time in the past seven years, including last spring’s effort that saw the club push the eventual CHL champion Rouyn-Noranda Huskies to six games in the opening round.

Playoff Picture Clinching Timeline

Feb. 2 – Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Feb. 3 – Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Feb. 4 – Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Feb. 11 – Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Feb. 12 – Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Feb. 13 – Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL), Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)

Feb. 14 – Everett Silvertips (WHL)

Feb. 15 – Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL), Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

Feb. 16 – Peterborough Petes (OHL)

Feb. 17 – Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Feb. 19 – Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

Feb. 20 – London Knights (OHL), Oshawa Generals (OHL)

Feb. 21 – Kitchener Rangers (OHL), Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL), Prince Albert Raiders (WHL

Feb. 22 – Calgary Hitmen (WHL)

Feb. 23 – Saginaw Spirit (OHL), Flint Firebirds (OHL)

Feb. 25 – Victoria Royals (WHL)

Feb. 26 – Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL), Vancouver Giants (WHL), Sudbury Wolves (OHL), Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

Feb. 28 – Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

Feb. 29 – Winnipeg ICE (WHL)

Mar. 1 – Windsor Spitfires (OHL), Barrie Colts (OHL), Blainville-Boisbriand Armada (QMJHL), Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Mar. 3 – Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)