May 4, 2022

OHL Statement Regarding Video Review Situation Between Kitchener and London

2022 OHL Playoffs
Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced the result of a review into a video replay situation involving a disputed goal scored by the Kitchener Rangers at the 6:19 mark of the second period of their Game 5 matchup against the host London Knights on Sunday, May 1.

Based on a review by the League, an error was made and the play in question should have been ruled a goal for the Rangers as it was directed into the net with a Ranger stick and not a distinct kicking motion of the puck with a skate as ruled. 

In addition, the League announced that the Kitchener Rangers Hockey Club has been fined $2500 for public comments directed towards the League following Game 5 which is in violation of League policy.

