Senators prospect Ostapchuk named WHL Player of the Week

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that Vancouver Giants captain Zack Ostapchuk has been named WHL Player of the Week for the week ending May 1, 2022.

The Ottawa Senators prospect recorded seven points (2G-5A) in three WHL Playoffs appearances for the Giants this past week against the Everett Silvertips including a six-point effort Friday, April 29 on home ice.

After winning 50 percent of his face-off attempts in Game 3 versus the Silvertips Wednesday, April 27, the product of St. Albert, Alta. found the scoresheet six separate times in an 11-6 Vancouver win in Game 4 Friday, April 29.

Ostapchuk scored twice, including the game-winning goal, adding four assists to tie a Giants post-season record with six points in a single playoff game.

He was named the game’s First Star.

The 18-year-old added an assist in Game 5 Saturday, April 30, helping the Giants capture a 3-0 win and 3-2 series lead.

Ostapchuk enters Monday’s action leading all WHL Playoffs performers with nine assists; he also sits in a tie for second among post-season scoring leaders with 11 points (2G-9A).

The 6-foot-3, 198-pound forward was selected by the Ottawa Senators in the second round of the 2021 NHL Draft, signing an entry-level contract with the NHL Club in September of 2021.

He was originally selected by the Vancouver Giants with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 WHL Draft. In 139 career WHL regular season and playoff appearances, Ostapchuk has totalled 78 points (40G-38A).

Ostapchuk and the Vancouver Giants take a 3-2 series lead into Game 6 of their best-of-seven series with the Everett Silvertips, scheduled for Monday, May 2 (7:00 p.m. PT, Langley Events Centre).