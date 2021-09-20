OHL Mourns the Loss of Lou Angotti

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by the loss of alumnus and former NHL forward Lou Angotti who has passed away in Pompano Beach, Florida at the age of 83.

The first-ever captain of the Philadelphia Flyers, Angotti got his start with the Toronto St. Michael’s Majors from 1955-58, skating alongside eventual greats in Frank Mahovlich, Dave Keon and goaltender Cesare Maniago. He’d go on to enroll at Michigan Tech. where he’d win an NCAA championship before embarking on a 10-year NHL career.

Angotti played in 653 career regular season games between the New York Rangers, Chicago, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and St. Louis, reaching the Stanley Cup Final on two separate occasions with Chicago but coming up short both times.

Following his playing career, Angotti had NHL coaching stints with both St. Louis and Pittsburgh while also manning the bench for the AHL’s New Brunswick Hawks, Erie Blades and Baltimore Skipjacks. He also served as a colour commentator for Chicago Blackhawks games on WSNS-TV and WCFL radio.

For more on the career of Lou Angotti, visit nhl.com.