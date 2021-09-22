Saint John Sea Dogs selected to host 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia

TORONTO – The Canadian Hockey League announced today that the Saint John Sea Dogs have been awarded the hosting rights of the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia beginning June 3, 2022.

“We are extremely excited to be granting the rights to host this event to Saint John for the first time,” said CHL President Dan MacKenzie. “The bid committee did a fantastic job of outlining how Saint John will embrace the Memorial Cup with its Maritime hospitality to create an atmosphere that both celebrates the game and leaves a lasting legacy in the community.”

Founded in 2005, the Sea Dogs have participated in the Memorial Cup three times (2011, 2012, 2017) when the club finished as QMJHL President Cup titlists before claiming CHL supremacy in their first appearance. The 2022 rendition marks the first time the city of Saint John will host the year-end championship.

Finishing the 2020-21 season third place in the QMJHL’s Maritimes Division with a 15-14-3-1 record and 34 points, the Sea Dogs are led by general manager Trevor Georgie, head coach Gordie Dwyer, and returning leading scorer Ryan Francis. A Calgary Flames prospect, Francis is one of five NHL drafted prospects on the Sea Dogs alongside fellow forwards William Dufour (New York Islanders) and Cam MacDonald (Tampa Bay Lightning) as well as defencemen Jeremie Poirier (Calgary Flames) and William Villeneuve (Toronto Maple Leafs).

Saint John will be one of four teams to participate in the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia alongside the playoff champion from each of the Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, and Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. All games from the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia will be nationally televised by TSN and RDS.

“Like all hockey fans across the country, Kia Canada is excited to welcome the return of the Memorial Cup tournament, which honours the men and women who have and continue to serve our great country,” said Kia Canada Director of Marketing Michael Kopke. “Congratulations to the Saint John Sea Dogs on their successful bid.”

The 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia site selection committee consisted of Colin Campbell (Sr. Executive Vice-President of Hockey Operations, NHL), Natalie Cook (Vice-President of TSN/RDS, Bell Media), Nancy Orr (P.E.I. Chief Provincial Court Judge), Dan MacKenzie (President, Canadian Hockey League), and Sébastien Vézina (Partner, Lavery Lawyers).

The Sea Dogs were one of two clubs alongside the Quebec Remparts to submit bids to host the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia. Cancelled the past two years due to the global pandemic, the Memorial Cup was last played in 2019 when it was hosted by the Halifax Mooseheads and where the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies ultimately won their first-ever CHL championship.

PRESS CONFERENCE REGISTRATION: https://theqmjhl.ca/conference-de-presse-coupe-memorial-2022-press-conference-2022-memorial-cup/