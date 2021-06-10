MENU
June 10, 2021

OHL Mourns the Loss of Carter Schoonderwoerd

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

 

The Ontario Hockey League is saddened by news of the passing of Peterborough Petes prospect Carter Schoonderwoerd.

A 19-year-old from Mitchell, Ont., Schoonderwoerd was selected by the Petes in the 11th round (203rd overall) of the 2018 OHL Priority Selection from the Huron-Perth Lakers U16 program where he served as team captain. The 6-foot-4, 216Ib. winger spent the 2018-19 season with the St. Marys Lincolns Jr. B program before splitting the 2019-20 campaign between the Lincolns and the Stratford Warriors.

During his time at Petes Training Camp in 2018, Schoonderwoerd credited his parents for supporting his hockey dreams, and shared gratitude for his mom’s delicious pregame pasta. To the Petes staff, he revealed that some of his favourite things to do included playing basketball, soccer and hitting the waves on his Sea-Doo with friends.

The Ontario Hockey League as well as the Petes organization extend condolences to the entire Schoonderwoerd family, Carter’s past and present teammates, his friends and the Stratford hockey community.

More News
CHL Prospect Pipeline – Florida Panthers
17 hours ago
Wheat Kings captain Schneider wins Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Defenceman of the Year
19 hours ago
OHL Completes 2021 Under-18 Priority Selection
19 hours ago
Firebirds' Oksentyuk signs with Stars
19 hours ago
OHL Statement on Tragic Events in London
19 hours ago
Silvertips netminder Wolf wins second Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Goaltender of the Year
19 hours ago