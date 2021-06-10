MENU
June 10, 2021

Firebirds’ Oksentyuk signs with Stars

OHL
Ontario Hockey League

 

FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today the club has signed forward Yevgeni Oksentyuk to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Oksentyuk, 20, registered six points (3-3=6) in 31 games with Yunost Minsk of the Belarusian Extraliga in 2020-21. The forward also scored four goals and posted five points (4-1=5) in 13 postseason games, helping Yunost Minsk win the Belarusian Extraliga championship. Oksentyuk has skated in 82 career games in the Belarusian Extraliga, recording 24 points (9-15=24).

In 2019-20, he skated with current Stars forward Ty Dellandrea with Flint of the OHL. Oksentyuk led Flint with 78 points (33-45=78) in 58 games and ranked third on the team with a +13 plus/minus rating. He has also represented Belarus on the international stage four times, most recently at the 2020 IIHF World U20 Championship Division I where he posted seven points (1-6=7) in five games.

The 5-foot-8, 163-pound native of Brest, Belarus was originally selected by Dallas in the sixth round (162nd overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft.

For more information visit nhl.com/stars.

More News
CHL Prospect Pipeline – Florida Panthers
18 hours ago
Wheat Kings captain Schneider wins Bill Hunter Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Defenceman of the Year
20 hours ago
OHL Completes 2021 Under-18 Priority Selection
21 hours ago
OHL Mourns the Loss of Carter Schoonderwoerd
21 hours ago
OHL Statement on Tragic Events in London
21 hours ago
Silvertips netminder Wolf wins second Del Wilson Memorial Trophy as 2020-21 WHL Goaltender of the Year
21 hours ago