OHL Completes 2022 Priority Selection Presented by Real Canadian Superstore

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today concluded the 2022 OHL Priority Selection presented by Real Canadian Superstore for North American players born predominantly in 2006.

The annual Priority Selection was held online over the span of two days, with Day 1 coverage produced by YourTV airing on Your TV, Rogers tv, Eastlink, Cable 14 and Shaw Spotlight community stations across Ontario as well as on the OHL Action Pak. The event was streamed for free in its entirety on CHL TV.

A total of 303 players were selected in the 15-round process from 82 different teams across Ontario and parts of the United States. The selected players included 171 forwards, 93 defencemen, and a Priority Selection record 39 goaltenders. While 299 of the players chosen were 2006-born athletes, an additional three were born in 2005.

The Saginaw Spirit made the first overall pick after winning the 2022 OHL Priority Selection Draft Lottery held on April 20. The Spirit selected 2007-born forward Michael Misa of the OHL Cup champion Mississauga Senators to open the proceedings, making him the fifth exceptional status player to be taken first overall in Priority Selection history.

“Congratulations to all 303 players chosen in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, their family, friends, and minor hockey coaches and organizations who have all provided support and encouragement, while assisting with the development of these student athletes,” said Darrell Woodley, Director of OHL Central Scouting. “Being selected by an OHL team is a great accomplishment but it’s also just the beginning of your road to the next level. Opportunities for success are available for players with the right attitude and work ethic, including players not selected today, who may find success through next year’s Under-18 Priority Selection. Best of luck to all players in pursuit of your hockey and academic goals.”

The Greater Toronto Hockey League led the way with a record 110 players selected from 13 different teams, with the OHL Cup champion Mississauga Senators joining the North York Rangers and Toronto Jr. Canadiens each with 15 chosen. The Markham Majors and Toronto Marlboros trailed close behind with 14 players selected from their respective rosters. The Ontario Minor Hockey Association produced 68 selections from 16 different teams with the Quinte Red Devils developing a club record 12 of those. The Minor Hockey Alliance of Ontario produced 39 selections from nine different teams with the London Jr. Knights on top of the list with seven players selected. Hockey Eastern Ontario saw 24 players find their way onto OHL draft boards from 10 different teams with the Nepean Raiders and Ottawa Senators each producing five. The Northern Ontario Hockey Association had 11 players selected from across three teams as the North Bay Trappers developed five of those. An additional four players were selected from Ontario-based junior teams while one was drafted from an Ontario varsity program. A total of 46 players were chosen from across 25 different American-based teams led by the Detroit Little Caesars 15’s with seven players chosen.

This season marked the 22nd straight year the Priority Selection was conducted by way of the internet, carried out in partnership with Rinknet.