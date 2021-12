OHL Announces Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League announced today five dates for rescheduled games involving the Sudbury Wolves Hockey Club.

Tuesday, January 4, 2022 – Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm

Tuesday, January 18, 2022 – Sudbury Wolves at Barrie Colts, 7:30pm

Tuesday, January 25, 2022 – Barrie Colts at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm

Tuesday, February 8, 2022 – Soo Greyhounds at Sudbury Wolves, 7:05pm

Tuesday, March 1, 2022 – Sudbury Wolves at Soo Greyhounds, 7:07pm

The Wolves suspended team activities on November 30 in light of 12 positive tests for Covid-19 in their organization. They are scheduled to resume play on Thursday, December 16 in Barrie.