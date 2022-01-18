OHL Announces Postponements and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced changes to the regular season schedule of games.

Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Niagara IceDogs Hockey Club, their game at home to the Peterborough Petes on Tuesday, January 18 has been postponed. The League has also rescheduled a game for Tuesday night as the Kingston Frontenacs will visit the Oshawa Generals in a game previously postponed on December 19.

League scheduling adjustments have resulted in four games up until Tuesday, January 25 being being postponed and will be played later in the season. An additional four games have been rescheduled in their place.

The Flint Firebirds will not play host to the Soo Greyhounds this weekend, but will instead face the Saginaw Spirit at home on Friday and the Kitchener Rangers at home on Saturday.

The Guelph Storm will not face the Saginaw Spirit at home on Friday, but will instead face-off against the Soo Greyhounds at the Sleeman Centre.

The game scheduled for Tuesday, January 25 between the Sarnia Sting and host Kitchener Rangers has been postponed and will be played at a later date.

The League also announced the rescheduling of one additional game as the Owen Sound Attack will visit the Kitchener Rangers on Tuesday, February 1 in a game previously postponed on December 31.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following games have been postponed:

Tuesday, January 18 – Peterborough Petes at Niagara IceDogs

Due to League scheduling adjustments, the following games have been postponed:

Friday, January 21 – Soo Greyhounds at Flint Firebirds

Friday, January 21 – Saginaw Spirit at Guelph Storm

Saturday, January 22 – Soo Greyhounds at Flint Firebirds

Tuesday, January 25 – Sarnia Sting at Kitchener Rangers

The following games have been rescheduled:

Tuesday, January 18 – Kingston Frontenacs at Oshawa Generals, 7:05pm (from Dec. 19)

Friday, January 21 – Saginaw Spirit at Flint Firebirds, 7:00pm (from TBD)

Friday, January 21 – Soo Greyhounds at Guelph Storm, 7:30pm (from TBD)

Saturday, January 22 – Kitchener Rangers at Flint Firebirds, 7:00pm (from Jan. 12)

Tuesday, February 1 – Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers, 7:00pm (from Dec. 31)

The following game has an adjusted start time:

Friday, January 21 – Erie Otters at London Knights, 7:00pm (was 7:30pm)

The OHL will provide updates on additional rescheduled games as confirmed dates become available.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.