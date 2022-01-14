OHL Announces Postponement and Rescheduled Games

Toronto, Ont. – The Ontario Hockey League today announced that due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Oshawa Generals Hockey Club, tonight’s scheduled regular season game against the visiting Hamilton Bulldogs Hockey Club has been postponed.

The League has also announced three rescheduled games to be played later this season.

Due to Covid-19 protocols, the following game has been postponed:

Friday, January 14 – Hamilton Bulldogs at Oshawa Generals

The following games have been rescheduled:

Saturday, February 19 – London Knights at Erie Otters, 7:00pm (from Jan. 1)

Monday, March 7 – Guelph Storm at Owen Sound Attack, 7:00pm (from Jan. 8)

Tuesday, March 22 – Guelph Storm at Windsor Spitfires, 7:00pm (from Jan. 13)

Other scheduling notes:

The Sunday, January 9th game between the Peterborough Petes and host Mississauga Steelheads was moved up from Friday, January 21st. That future date has been removed from Mississauga and Peterborough schedules.

The OHL will provide updates on additional rescheduled games as confirmed dates become available.

For a full list of postponed and rescheduled games, visit ontariohockeyleague.com.