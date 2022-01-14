WHL announces rescheduling of two WHL Regular Season games

Calgary, Alta. – The Western Hockey League announced today that due to capacity restrictions in the province of Manitoba, the following two WHL Regular Season games have been rescheduled as follows:

Friday, January 21

Brandon at Regina (originally scheduled for Friday, January 21 at Brandon)

Wednesday, March 2

Regina at Brandon (originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 2 at Regina)

The game scheduled for Friday, January 21 will remain a part of the CHL on TSN Broadcast Schedule, with puck drop set for 7 p.m. CT.

The CHL on TSN Broadcast Schedule begins tonight with a doubleheader:

5:30 p.m. MT – Sudbury Wolves at Kingston Frontenacs (TSN 3/5)

8 p.m. MT – Prince George Cougars at Vancouver Giants (TSN 1/3/5)

Friday’s WHL game spotlighting the Cougars and Giants will feature Jon Abbott on play-by-play, Craig Button on colour commentary, and Laura Diakun as TSN’s studio host.

The CHL on TSN Broadcast Schedule includes another WHL Regular Season tilt on Friday, February 4, when the Kamloops Blazers visit the Vancouver Giants (8:30 p.m. MT).

As the official broadcast partner of the Canadian Hockey League, TSN is home for CHL national events, select playoff coverage, and the 2022 Memorial Cup presented by Kia hosted by the Saint John Sea Dogs in June 2022.