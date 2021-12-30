MENU
CHL TV ALL-ACCESS SEASON PASSES NOW AVAILABLE
December 30, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Windsor Spitfires

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that they have suspended team activities, resulting in the postponement of two upcoming regular season games also involving the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds Hockey Clubs.

Thursday, December 30 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm
Friday, December 31 – Flint Firebirds at Windsor Spitfires

The two postponed Windsor Spitfires games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

More News
2021-22 Canadian Hockey League Broadcast Schedule
1 month ago
QMJHL extends its break until January 14
9 hours ago
16:19
2022 World Juniors Cancellation Announcement
10 hours ago
5:05
World Juniors - Canceled but not over
10 hours ago
CHL Player of the Night - Tyler Palmer (Dec 29)
10 hours ago
Dec. 29/21 – VAN (0) – VIC (3)
11 hours ago
Dec. 29/21 – KAM (2) – KEL (6)
11 hours ago