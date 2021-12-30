OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Windsor Spitfires

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Windsor Spitfires Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that they have suspended team activities, resulting in the postponement of two upcoming regular season games also involving the Guelph Storm and Flint Firebirds Hockey Clubs.

Thursday, December 30 – Windsor Spitfires at Guelph Storm

Friday, December 31 – Flint Firebirds at Windsor Spitfires

The two postponed Windsor Spitfires games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.