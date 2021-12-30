MENU
December 30, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Kitchener and Owen Sound

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Kitchener Rangers and Owen Sound Attack Hockey Clubs, both teams have suspended team activities and will see their upcoming home-and-home scheduled for Friday and Saturday postponed. Sunday’s game between the Rangers and host Guelph Storm Hockey Club will also be postponed.

Friday, December 31 – Owen Sound Attack at Kitchener Rangers
Saturday, January 1 – Kitchener Rangers at Owen Sound Attack
Sunday, January 2 – Kitchener Rangers at Guelph Storm

The three postponed games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

