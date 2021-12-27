MENU
December 27, 2021

OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Sarnia Sting

Ontario Hockey League

 

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Sarnia Sting Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next three scheduled regular season games, also involving the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

Wednesday, December 29 – London Knights at Sarnia Sting
Friday, December 31 – Sarnia Sting at London Knights
Sunday, January 2 – Windsor Spitfires at Sarnia Sting

All three games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.

