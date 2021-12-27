OHL Announces Postponed Games Involving Sarnia Sting

Toronto, Ont. – Due to Covid-19 protocols affecting the Sarnia Sting Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next three scheduled regular season games, also involving the London Knights and Windsor Spitfires Hockey Clubs, have been postponed.

Wednesday, December 29 – London Knights at Sarnia Sting

Friday, December 31 – Sarnia Sting at London Knights

Sunday, January 2 – Windsor Spitfires at Sarnia Sting

All three games will be rescheduled at a later date. The League will provide information on scheduling details upon confirmation of new dates.