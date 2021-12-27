CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota | 3 Reasons to Watch – Americans vs. Winterhawks

The CHL TV Game of the Week presented by Kubota brings a weekly free game to CHL TV throughout the 2021-22 regular season. The action continues Tuesday as the Tri-City Americans visit the Portland Winterhawks with puck drop set for 7 p.m. Pacific.

To get you ready, here are three reasons why this showdown of WHL rivals is must-see TV:

Hanas makes social waves

Bringing a veteran-laden lineup, among that group for the Winterhawks is Detroit Red Wings up-and-comer Cross Hanas, a fourth-year right-wing who earlier this month made headlines with his perfect mimicking of Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras who just days prior led the sports highlight reels with a never-seen-before alley-oop style assist. A Texas native, the talented playmaker continues to take offensive strides where at the season’s midway point he sits tied for the team lead in scoring with near point-per-game production of eight goals and 19 assists coming in 28 appearances. One of four members of the Winterhawks to have heard his name called at the NHL Draft, that group also includes fellow forwards Jaydon Dureau (Tampa Bay Lightning) and Tyson Kozak (Buffalo Sabres) as well as second-year defenceman Ryan McCleary (Pittsburgh Penguins).

Draft day focus

Meanwhile, when it comes to the Winterhawks, talent evaluators have their sights set on a pair of up-and-comers, namely defenceman Ryder Thompson and fellow blue-liner Marek Alscher, a Czech-born rearguard who is skating in his first season in Portland after being chosen by the club in the opening round of the 2021 CHL Import Draft. Earmarked for selection in the latter half of the upcoming Draft class per Central Scouting, Alscher has made a solid transition to the North American game after previously competing in the Finnish junior circuit, while the coming months are sure to see him take on greater opportunities where he can also look to elevate the offensive side of his game. Elsewhere, the Americans bring a promising Draft prospect of their own in 2003-born left-wing Parker Bell who after missing last year’s draft-age eligibility date by 11 days has made impressive strides in his third campaign with Tri-City to the tune of a team-leading 19 points counting nine goals and 10 assists across 25 contests.

Modern day defenceman

Pushing the pace from the back end, Winterhawks overage rearguard Clay Hanus ranks amongst the best league-wide with his ability to generate from behind the blue line as evidenced by his strong showing this season that sees him with 25 points through 28 appearances, production outpaced by just five WHL defencemen and just two points shy of his career high of 27 points set twice previously. Entering Tuesday’s showdown, the Minnesota native has picked up at least one point in five of his past six outings highlighted by a season-high, three-point effort coming against Spokane in which he finished with two goals and an assist en route to a 7-3 victory. Another strong performance Tuesday will see Hanus continue to close in on a major milestone of 100 career points as currently through 217 total appearances he stands at 26 goals and 67 assists.