More Than the Game: Hayden Paupanekis on the MyHockeyHero Podcast

As the CHL’s 50th anniversary season winds down, Kelowna Rockets (WHL) forward Hayden Paupanekis joined the My Hockey Hero podcast (available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and Amazon Music ) to speak with Dean Barnes about his unique path to the Western Hockey League (WHL). Paupanekis’s hockey journey has been shaped by discipline, identity, and an unwavering belief in himself, qualities that have helped him emerge as one of the Canadian Hockey League’s most exciting young prospects.

Born and raised in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Hayden Paupanekis grew up surrounded by hockey. With roots in the Norway House Cree Nation through his father’s side of the family, the game became part of his life almost as soon as he could walk — even if his first steps on skates were anything but smooth.

At five years old, Paupanekis first stepped onto the ice after his parents asked if he wanted to try hockey. Like many young Canadian kids, he needed one of the push supports to stay upright as he learned to skate, but from the beginning, something about the game captured his attention.

“Ever since then, I kind of just been in love with the game,” he shared.

Growing up in Winnipeg’s competitive hockey system, Paupanekis spent his entire minor hockey career playing in the city, steadily developing into one of Manitoba’s top young prospects. While many players experiment with different positions during their early years, Paupanekis always gravitated toward centre — a position he has played for nearly his entire life.

As he progressed through the ranks, the support around him became a major part of his development. From his parents and coaches to teammates and community members, Paupanekis credits the people around him for helping shape both the player and person he has become.

“I can’t really pick one singular person,” he explained. “It’d just be a group effort from everybody helping me get to the point where I am right now.”

That support extended beyond the rink. Throughout his journey, members of the Norway House Cree Nation followed his progress closely, helping support fundraising efforts for tournaments, attending games, and continually encouraging him as his hockey career advanced.

“Everybody’s contributed to support me and help me along the journey,” he said. “They’ve been a huge support.”

Paupanekis’ emergence as a high-level prospect began to accelerate during his draft year while playing for the Winnipeg Wild Red. It was during that season that WHL scouts began taking serious notice of the towering forward, whose combination of size, puck protection, and physical play quickly drew attention from scouts across the league.

Standing six-foot-five and over 200 pounds, Paupanekis already possessed a frame that naturally drew attention. But beyond the physical tools, it was his work ethic and confidence that allowed him to continue climbing.

When the Spokane Chiefs selected him in the WHL Draft, it marked a major turning point for both him and his family.

“That was a pretty big day for me and my family,” he recalled. “Once I found out my name was selected to Spokane, it was very exciting.”

Soon after, Paupanekis left home to begin the next chapter of his hockey career — an adjustment that proved both exciting and difficult.

Like many young players entering major junior hockey, moving away from home at such a young age brought new challenges. Living in a different city, adjusting to the demands of the WHL, and learning the realities of hockey as a business required a level of maturity that many teenagers are still developing.

“You move away from home at such a young age and you’re not used to it,” Paupanekis said. “It gets pretty hard at times, but you kind of just push through it.”

Despite the challenges, the experience helped accelerate his growth both on and off the ice. Entering WHL arenas packed with fans for the first time left a lasting impression, as did the realization that every game carried heightened expectations.

“It’s kind of crazy that they’re paying to come watch you play hockey,” he said.

Away from the rink, billet families became another important part of his transition into junior hockey. Providing support, structure, and a second home environment, they helped make the adjustment away from family easier during those early seasons.

“They’re exactly like your parents, but not your parents,” Paupanekis explained. “They’re always there for you.”

As his WHL career progressed, so did his understanding of what it takes to succeed at higher levels of hockey. The daily demands of training, preparation, and consistency quickly became central parts of his routine.

“There’s no easy days or no days off in this business,” he said.

That mentality carried into his offseason training, where Paupanekis focused heavily on improving his skating and speed — areas he views as critical to maximizing his potential at the professional level.

“You want to be faster, you want to be stronger,” he explained. “Whatever your goal is, you’ve got to work as hard as you can to achieve those things.”

Throughout his development, Paupanekis also looked up to Indigenous players who paved the way before him. Among the players who inspired him most growing up were former NHL forward Jordan Tootoo and WHL alumnus Michael Ferland, both of whom showed him what was possible for Indigenous players pursuing professional hockey careers.

“Those guys kind of were my role models growing up,” he shared.

That inspiration has now come full circle.

As one of the top Indigenous prospects in junior hockey, Paupanekis understands the importance of representation and the impact his journey can have on younger players following similar paths.

“That’s kind of what I want to be,” he said of becoming a role model. “It pushes me to go harder, so I don’t let anyone down.”

His hockey journey reached another major milestone in 2025 when the Montreal Canadiens selected him in the third round, 69th overall, at the NHL Draft. Watching from home surrounded by family, Paupanekis described the moment as surreal.

“My mom was crying,” he recalled. “Everybody was just super happy for me.”

Leading up to the draft, Paupanekis participated in the NHL Combine in Buffalo, where he competed alongside many of hockey’s top prospects. The experience gave him an opportunity not only to showcase his physical abilities, but also to learn from the players around him as he prepared for the next stage of his career.

Now in his fourth WHL season, Paupanekis is continuing his development with the Kelowna Rockets after being acquired from Spokane in a major trade. While leaving Spokane marked the end of an important chapter, he views both organizations as key parts of his growth.

“Spokane was a really good time for me,” he said. “They helped me get to where I am right now.”

In Kelowna, the opportunity carries added significance. As hosts of the 2026 Memorial Cup, the Rockets are preparing for one of the biggest events in Canadian junior hockey — an experience Paupanekis is eager to embrace.

“We’re just super excited to get this Memorial Cup going and hopefully win it for Kelowna,” he said.

On the ice, Paupanekis’ game continues to evolve around the strengths that first made him stand out: size, puck protection, and physical play along the boards. He takes pride in winning battles in the corners and using his frame effectively, skills he believes will be essential as he continues working toward the NHL.

“Handling pucks and protecting pucks is going to be a huge thing for me going into the future,” he explained.

But beyond the physical tools, it is his mindset that continues to define his path forward.

For Paupanekis, success is built on consistency, effort, and continual growth — values he now hopes younger players can learn from as they pursue their own dreams.

“Whatever you put your mind to in life, you just have to work your hardest,” he said. “And have a growth mindset.”

It is a philosophy that has carried Hayden Paupanekis from the outdoor rinks of Winnipeg to the NHL Draft stage — and one that continues to drive him toward the next chapter of his hockey journey.

As part of the CHL’s continued efforts to promote diversity and inclusion in the sport of hockey, the CHL and its Member Leagues (WHL, OHL, and QMJHL) continue working alongside Dean Barnes and his My Hockey Hero podcast to share the stories of Indigenous and racialized players while highlighting the impact that people of colour continue to make at every level of the game.

To view clips from various episodes and guests on the My Hockey Hero podcast, follow the show on Instagram at @myhockeyhero_. To see some of the unique hockey cards from Barnes’ extensive collection, follow @diversityhcokeycards . You can also visit My Hockey Hero.com for more information on Dean Barnes, the podcast, and more.