July 13, 2022

Melanson, Winterton, sign with Kraken

NHL entry-level contract
by
Matt Tidcombe / CHL

Jacob Melanson and Ryan Winterton have both signed an entry-level contract with the Seattle Kraken.

Melanson signs on the heels of a 35-goal season with Acadie-Bathurst where he ranked in a tie for 14th among QMJHL goalscorers. The 131st overall pick in 2021 also notched 56 points in 54 games last season.

After an early-season injury, Winterton was limited to just 37 games last season for the Bulldogs but tallied 20 goals and 46 points. He’d add 19 points in the OHL Playoffs as Hamilton claimed the J. Ross Robertson Cup before they would lose the Memorial Cup final to Saint John.

Winteron was the 67th overall pick by Seattle in 2021. The pair join Shane Wright by putting pen to paper with the Kraken after the fourth overall pick in 2022 signed earlier today.

