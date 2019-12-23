Meet the CHL’s stars on Team Canada

With the annual holiday tradition that is the World Juniors beginning on Boxing Day, here’s a closer look at the 22 past and present Canadian Hockey League stars who will represent Team Canada.

Calen Addison – Lethbridge Hurricanes blue-liner and Pittsburgh Penguins prospect is tied for third among all WHL rearguards with 29 points in 31 games.

Kevin Bahl – Hulking Ottawa 67’s defenceman recently had his NHL rights traded to New Jersey from Arizona but is on pace for a career year and sits second among team rearguards with 20 points.

Quinton Byfield – Reigning CHL Rookie of the Year and 2020 NHL Draft eligible is a dominant offensive presence who sits third in OHL scoring with 57 points in 30 games.

Bowen Byram – Future Colorado Avalanche rearguard leads all Vancouver Giants defencemen with 19 points in 2019-20.

Dylan Cozens – Lethbridge Hurricanes centre and Buffalo Sabres first-round pick brings no shortage of scoring acumen sitting fourth in the WHL with 46 points in only 30 games after leading when Selection Camp opened.

Nico Daws – Guelph Storm netminder leads all OHL goaltenders with four shutouts and an impressive 2.06 goals-against-average through the first portion of 2019-20.

Ty Dellandrea – Flint Firebirds captain and all-time scorer picked by the Dallas Stars in 2018’s first round entered Selection Camp riding his most impressive streak of the season collecting six goals and five assists across three outings.

Jamie Drysdale – Erie Otters rearguard and projected first-round pick in the coming NHL Draft sits seventh in scoring among OHL blue-liners with 31 points.

Aidan Dudas – Owen Sound Attack captain and Los Angeles Kings up-and-comer brings solid scoring support as evidenced by his 30-point showing through 23 contests this season.

Nolan Foote – Kelowna Rockets captain and Tampa Bay Lightning first-round pick stole the show in the recent CIBC Canada Russia Series with a four-goal finale including two shootout markers to guide Team WHL to victory.

Liam Foudy – London Knights co-captain and Columbus Blue Jackets first-round pick who has registered 26 points in 20 games is one of the league’s fastest skaters.

Barrett Hayton – The former Soo Greyhounds captain recorded 153 points in 165 career OHL games before graduating to the Arizona Coyotes who selected him fifth overall in 2018. So far this season he’s got four points including one goal in 14 games.

Joel Hofer – Portland Winterhawks netminder and St. Louis Blues draft pick stands atop the WHL with 20 wins on the season.

Alexis Lafreniere – Rimouski Oceanic captain and 2020 NHL Draft favourite sits atop the circuit with an astounding 70 points on the season counting 23 goals and 47 assists across 32 appearances.

Raphael Lavoie – Halifax Mooseheads forward and Edmonton Oilers prospect leads the CHL with 191 shots on goal and put together an 11-game point streak through late October in which he totaled 22 points counting nine goals and 13 assists.

Jared McIsaac – Halifax Mooseheads defenceman and Detroit Red Wings draft pick has returned to action in late November and made an immediate impact in collecting two assists through three appearances.

Connor McMichael – London Knights centre and Washington Capitals first-round pick is second in OHL scoring with 59 points through 27 games including an impressive 25 goals.

Dawson Mercer – Drummondville Voltigeurs forward and 2020 NHL Draft hopeful was riding a 10-game point streak before Selection Camp where he collected nine goals and 11 assists for 20 points.

Olivier Rodrigue – Edmonton Oilers prospect and veteran goaltender has found success in his first season with the Moncton Wildcats as he ranks tied for sixth in the QMJHL with 15 wins.

Ty Smith – Spokane Chiefs captain and New Jersey Devils prospect has had a strong start to the season notching 17 points in 21 games as the reigning CHL Defenceman of the Year.

Akil Thomas – Niagara IceDogs captain and future member of the Los Angeles Kings sits tied for first in team scoring with 44 points in 27 games.

Joe Veleno – The Drummondville Voltigeurs graduate was the first QMJHL player to ever be granted exceptional player status and scored 266 points in 230 career games. The Detroit Red Wings first round pick in 2018 now has 12 points in 29 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins.

