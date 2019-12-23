MENU
December 23, 2019

CHL Weekend Review: Home for the Holidays

The first half of the Canadian Hockey League season has come to an end but before the players headed home for the holidays there was still plenty of action on and off the ice.

Teddy Bear Toss

The North Bay Battalion hosted the season’s final Teddy Bear Toss game collecting toys to support families and children in need.

Wawanesa Toy Drives

36 toy drives across the CHL in partnership with Wawanesa collected over 11,000 toys and raised over $28,000 to support local charities this holiday season.

Caring for the Community

Teams from coast-to-coast took time before their final games to reach out to their communities to help spread holiday cheer to those in need.

Rogers Hometown Hockey

The Calgary Hitmen took advantage of a nearby stop on the Rogers Hometown Hockey Tour and celebrated their 25th season with their friends in Strathmore.

Rogers Hometown Hockey will visit four CHL cities in 2020, including Hamilton (Jan. 19), Ottawa (Feb. 9), Quebec City (Feb. 16), and Edmonton (March 29).

Korczak Signs

Kelowna Rockets defenceman Kaedan Korczak signed his entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights who selected him in the second round of the 2019 NHL Draft.

The Yorkton, Saskatchewan, product is on pace for a career-year with 28 points through 32 games becoming the 25th CHL player picked in June to sign since their selection.

Special Guests

The Memorial Cup was in Kelowna just month ahead of the 2020 national championship where it will be awarded for the 102nd time in May.

Sticking with the Rockets and the theme of special guests, goaltender Roman Basran joined the Hockey Night in Punjabi studio during Saturday night’s broadcast.

Hockey Gives Blood

Player Ambassadors Carter Robertson of the Owen Sound Attack and Jacob Ingham of the Kitchener Rangers took part in a ceremonial faceoff on Wednesday in support of the Nuttall family and their daughter who was a recipient of 200 units of blood prior to her passing from cancer in 2011.

Tribute for Tucker

The Niagara IceDogs honoured the training staff and medical personnel that came to the aid of goaltender Tucker Tynan prior to Thursday’s game then celebrated victory for their teammate who is now at home recovering.

