Lightning prospect Hay traded to Memorial Cup hosts

The Saginaw Spirit have acquired Tampa Bay Lightning prospect Ethan Hay from the Flint Firebirds.

Hay has two goals and three points in nine games this year and over 132 games with Flint, tallied 50 points (27 goals).

The 18-year-old is the second NHL prospect that Saginaw general manager Dave Drinkill has acquired after Nolan LaLonde (CBJ) on Oct. 10.

Tampa Bay selected Hay 211th overall in the 2023 NHL Draft.