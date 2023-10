Blue Jackets prospect LaLonde traded to Saginaw

The Saginaw Spirit have acquired Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Nolan LaLonde from the Erie Otters as part of a three-team trade.

The Spirit also added a 2026 seventh round OHL pick in the deal while the Otters acquired former San Jose Sharks prospect Ben Gaudreau. The Sarnia Sting received four OHL draft picks.

LaLonde signed with Columbus as a free agent last October and has amassed a 35-47-6 record in 99 games with the Otters.

The Kingston, ON., native joins a Sarnia squad that will host the 2024 Memorial Cup presented by Dow and boasts a lineup that already includes Hunter Haight (MIN), Michael Misa, Matyas Sapovaliv (VGK), Joey Willis (NSH) and Zayne Parekh.