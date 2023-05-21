Kuefler signs ELC with Islanders
Kamloops Blazers forward Daylan Kuefler has signed a three-year entry-level contract with the New York Islanders.
Kuelfer had a career high 61 points in 2022-23 as he helped lead the Blazers to a B.C. Division title. A 10th round pick by Kamloops in the 2017 WHL Draft, the Stettler, AB., native has played 184 games with the club and notched 144 points (77 goals).
The 21-year-old was a sixth-round pick by New York in the 2022 NHL Draft.
What a night in Kamloops! 🥳
After they were named 2023 #MemorialCup presented by @KiaCanada hosts earlier tonight, Daylan Kuefler scores the OT winner against Seattle to give @blazerhockey a 3-2 series lead! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/vI6wI3Z8Ey
— Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 28, 2022