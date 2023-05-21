Remparts win first Gilles Courteau Trophy

The Quebec Remparts have reached the summit.

For the first time as this iteration of the franchise, the Remparts have claimed the Gilles Courteau Trophy as QMJHL champions after a Game 6 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

Quebec won 5-4 in dramatic fashion Sunday afternoon to claim their first championship since the club reformed in 1997. From 1969-1985, the original Remparts claimed five QMJHL titles over a seven-year period and hoisted the Memorial Cup in 1971 as well as in 2006.

Theo Rochette lifts the Gilles Courteau Trophy! 🏆 Le capitaine Rochette soulève le trophée Gilles-Courteau! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/mp8ZIuq7oE — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 21, 2023

Pier-Olivier Roy had the series clinching goal with just 59.6 seconds left in regulation in what was a topsy-turvy affair. Zachary L’Heureux (NSH) had given Halifax a 4-3 lead with just 3:11 to play but Zachary Bolduc (STL) levelled things up just 65 seconds later before Roy had the series winner in the final minute.

James Malatesta was named QMJHL Playoffs MVP after he scored 14 goals in 18 games and collected 20 points. Justin Robidas (CAR) led the Remparts in postseason scoring with 27 points (11 goals) while captain Theo Rochette tallied 17 assists, tied for the second most in the Q. William Rousseau won 16 of his 18 starts and tallied a .915 save percentage and 2.22 GAA.

PIER-OLIVIER ROY WITH 59.6 SECONDS LEFT❗️ Roy avec le but gagnant de la série pour les @quebec_remparts❗️ pic.twitter.com/aURmSUyPnk — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 21, 2023

The Remparts, who led the QMJHL in wins (53) and points (109) during the regular season, cruised through the first three rounds of the playoffs after four-game sweeps of Charlottetown, Rimouski and Gatineau.

Quebec won Game 1 of the Gilles Courteau Trophy finals 5-1 before their 13-game postseason winning streak was snapped in Game 2 after a 6-3 loss. However, the Remparts won both games in Halifax with James Malatesta (CBJ) scoring 2:32 into overtime in Game 3 while Zachary Bolduc (STL) had the game-winner in a narrow 2-1 victory in Game 4. Halifax staved off elimination in Game 5 thanks to a 3-2 road win but couldn’t force a Game 7 as the Remparts finished the series Sunday.

While general manager and head coach Patrick Roy had built a nucleus of Bolduc, Nathan Gaucher (ANA), Malatesta, Rochette and Roy, among others, he bolstered his squad during the Christmas break with the acquisitions of Thomas Darcy, Jeremy Langlois (ARI) and Robidas (CAR). The Remparts also picked up Daniel Agostino who is now a two-time QMJHL champion after he helped guide Shawinigan to the title a year ago and is the only member of the Remparts to have previously played at a Memorial Cup.

The Remparts will participate in the opening game of the tournament against hosts Kamloops on May 26 but won’t hit the ice again until May 29 when they face either Seattle. They will conclude the round-robin a day later against Peterborough.

All 2023 Memorial Cup games will be broadcasted in Canada on TSN and RDS. Games will also be available in the United States on the NHL Network and for subscribers of CHL TV outside of North America. A very limited supply of tickets for the 2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia, including for single games of the tournament, are available for purchase here.

2023 Memorial Cup presented by Kia Schedule:

May 26 – Game 1: Kamloops vs. Quebec — 6p.m. PT

May 27 – Game 2: OHL vs. Seattle — 3p.m. PT

May 28 – Game 3: OHL vs. Kamloops — 3p.m. PT

May 29 – Game 4: Quebec vs. Seattle — 6p.m. PT

May 30 – Game 5: Quebec vs. OHL — 6p.m. PT

May 31 – Game 6: Seattle vs. Kamloops — 6p.m. PT

June 1 – Tie-Breaker, if necessary, — 6p.m. PT

June 2 – Semi-final — 6p.m. PT

June 4 – Final — 4p.m. PT