Road to Memorial Cup daily: T-Birds clinch while Knights, Mooseheads force Game 6

CHL Three Stars

Mathis Rousseau was a big reason why Halifax kept its season alive Friday as he collected the first star after a 35-save performance in Game 5. Rousseau has 14 postseason wins and owns a 2.31 GAA and .925 save percentage in 20 games.

Eastan Cowan continues to turn heads as the NHL Draft approaches as he had two points (1G, 1A) for London to earn the night’s second star. Cowan has nine postseason goals and 21 points that come on the heels of a rookie season in which he tallied 53 points.

Thomas Milic had a night to remember Friday as he backstopped Seattle to a WHL title with a 30-save performance to claim the third star. Milic, who took home additional hardware as WHL Playoffs MVP, has had a sensational 2023 where he also led Canada to gold at the World Juniors in Halifax.

OHL Championship Series

(2) London vs. (4) Peterborough — Petes lead series 3-2

Game 5: Knights 4-1 Petes

London kept its season alive with a 4-1 victory as Owen Willmore made 32 saves in his OHL playoffs debut

Logan Mailloux (MTL) had two points (1G, 1A) for the Knights while Denver Barkey and Ryan Humphrey also found the back of the net

Connor Lockhart (VAN) had given Peterborough a 1-0 lead at 6:08 before London scored four unanswered

Game 6 is May 21 at 7pm ET live on CHL TV and TSN

#NHLDraft prospect Denver Barkey goes upstairs with the rebound and the @LondonKnights have a 3-1 lead after 40! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/5ThgXDQrTq — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 20, 2023

Gilles Courteau Trophy Series

(1) Quebec vs. (2) Halifax — Remparts lead series 3-2

Game 5: Mooseheads 3-2 Remparts

Halifax staved off elimination with a gutsy 3-2 road win as Zachary L’Heurex’s second period goal stood as the game-winner

The Mooseheads built a 2-0 lead through Markus Vidicek and Evan Boucher

James Malatesta (CBJ) and Jeremy Langlois (ARI) each scored either side of L’Heureux’s winner

William Rousseau stopped 19 shots in the Quebec goal

Game 6 is May 21 at 4pm ET live on CHL TV, TSN and RDS

#Smashville prospect Zachary L'Heureux on the breakaway for his 10th of the postseason! #RoadtoMemorialCup pic.twitter.com/ahCVyG6wVX — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 20, 2023

WHL Championship Series

(1) Winnipeg vs. (1) Seattle — Thunderbirds win series 4-1

Game 5: Thunderbirds 3-1 ICE

Seattle are WHL champions for the second time in franchise history after they clinched the Ed Chynoweth Cup with a Game 5 win on home ice Friday

Nico Myatovic’s penalty shot stood as the game-winner while Sam Popowich and Kyle Crknovic also scored

The T-Birds will now compete for a Memorial Cup for the third time in franchise history

Evan Friesen had Winnipeg’s lone goal while Matthew Savoie (BUF) finished the postseason with 29 points, tied for the third most in the CHL

Captain Ciona hoists the Ed Chynoweth Cup! 🏆 pic.twitter.com/Ce0wX99ZtT — Canadian Hockey League (@CHLHockey) May 20, 2023

