February 19, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 22

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 22 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w22-top 10 graphic

The Week 22 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (3) Portland Winterhawks, (4) Moncton Wildcats, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (7) Everett Silvertips, (8) London Knights, (9) Rimouski Oceanic, and (10) Flint Firebirds, with honourable mention to the Kitchener Rangers, Lethbridge Hurricanes, and Saginaw Spirit.

