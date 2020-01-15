MENU
January 15, 2020

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings – Week 17

Kia CHL Top 10 Rankings

 

Toronto, ON – The Canadian Hockey League today announced the week 17 edition of the Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings for the 2019-20 season.  The weekly rankings of the CHL’s Top-10 teams are selected by a panel of National Hockey League scouts.

w17-top 10 graphic

The Week 17 Kia CHL Top-10 Rankings are (1) Ottawa 67’s, (2) Sherbrooke Phoenix, (3) Portland Winterhawks, (4) Chicoutimi Sagueneens, (5) Edmonton Oil Kings, (6) Moncton Wildcats, (7) Kamloops Blazers, (8) Everett Silvertips, (9) Windsor Spitfires, and (10) Peterborough Petes, with honourable mention to the Kitchener Rangers, Saginaw Spirit, and Medicine Hat Tigers.

